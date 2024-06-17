Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.02. 486,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,971. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

