Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI remained flat at $28.29 on Friday. 4,649,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,721. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.