Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 351,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,911. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.