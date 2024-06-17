Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $394,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.20. 5,643,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,426. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

