Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,557. The firm has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

