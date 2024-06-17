Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

