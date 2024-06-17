UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) & Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Head-To-Head Survey

UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) and Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

UBE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UBE alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UBE and Primavera Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBE and Primavera Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11 Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $20.88 million $0.33 30.00

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. UBE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primavera Capital Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UBE and Primavera Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66% Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A -60.73% 4.33%

Summary

UBE beats Primavera Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBE

(Get Free Report)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.