UBS Group Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $124.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $132.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

