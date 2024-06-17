Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 3,479,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,601. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.