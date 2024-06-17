Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.86. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.06 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

