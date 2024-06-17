Uniswap Price Hits $11.10 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.66 billion and approximately $233.88 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $11.10 or 0.00016740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00117885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

