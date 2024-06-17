Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. Usio has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.28.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Analysts forecast that Usio will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USIO shares. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.