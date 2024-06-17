Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Trading Down 11.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

