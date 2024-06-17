Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $196.69

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.69 and last traded at $196.62, with a volume of 25611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.63.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
