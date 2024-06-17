Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,158 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,962. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

