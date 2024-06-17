Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

