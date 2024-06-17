Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Netflix Stock: Can Bundling with Competitors Drive Shares Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.