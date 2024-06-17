Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 407.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $9,197,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

