Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.31.

VRNS opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,876.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 668,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

