Venus Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Venus has a market cap of $123.73 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00011643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,044,134 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

