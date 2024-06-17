Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells $772,100.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00.

Vericel stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4,224.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vericel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 100,797 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vericel by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 699,147 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

