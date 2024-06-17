VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.