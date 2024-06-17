Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.79 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $118.79 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00006345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,600.14 or 0.99959353 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00090944 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.12613744 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $2,614,860.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

