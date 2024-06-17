W.W. Grainger’s (GWW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $959.44.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $906.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $939.57 and its 200 day moving average is $917.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $392,470,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after buying an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $159,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

