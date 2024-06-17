Walden Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,498 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,954,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,569. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

