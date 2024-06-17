Walden Wealth Partners LLC Invests $440,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 255,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,082,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 598.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $275,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VIG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.69. 1,104,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

