Walden Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

