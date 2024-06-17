Walden Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,907 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.13. 2,140,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,475. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.