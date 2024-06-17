Walden Wealth Partners LLC Takes $7.90 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,897,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Walden Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $37.65. 311,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $37.74.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.