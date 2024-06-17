Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $120,628.76 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Warby Parker Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE WRBY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.50. 1,616,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.