Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $120,628.76 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Warby Parker Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE WRBY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.50. 1,616,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

