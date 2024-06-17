Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 808,336 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Prologis worth $875,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,804. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

