Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,883,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.37% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,374,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $662,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,785 shares of company stock worth $2,670,836.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

