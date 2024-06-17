Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,625 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in EQT were worth $785,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in EQT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $39.34. 5,897,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,459. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.