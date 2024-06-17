Wellington Management Group LLP Has $834.27 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 327,803 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 8.06% of United Therapeutics worth $834,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,128 shares of company stock worth $43,561,905. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $288.06. The stock had a trading volume of 406,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $288.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

