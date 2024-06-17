Wellington Management Group LLP Has $967.96 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,102,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404,795 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $967,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,036.52. 353,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,879. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $956.29 and a 200 day moving average of $936.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,042.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $991.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,680 shares of company stock worth $58,818,382 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

