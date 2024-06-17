Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 620,021 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,763,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 620,021 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,430,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,478,193. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $141.36. 14,028,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,898,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $144.22. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

