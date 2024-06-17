Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 8,393,298 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,248,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,393,298 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,209,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.00. 12,740,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,763,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

