Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Shares of WELL opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. Welltower has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

