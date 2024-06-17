Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 54702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEF. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of C$239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

