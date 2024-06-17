Willner & Heller LLC Acquires Shares of 2,022 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,075,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,075. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

