Willner & Heller LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,150. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average of $237.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.