Willner & Heller LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Chevron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $2,551,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 22,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.92. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

