Willner & Heller LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 544,342 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,641,000 after buying an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 296,515 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $101.99. 279,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
