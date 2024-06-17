Willner & Heller LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,914,257,000 after buying an additional 678,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,596,000 after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $331,831,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,045,000 after purchasing an additional 570,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,454 shares of company stock worth $3,656,748. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $136.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.