Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $445.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA opened at $347.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.36. Winmark has a one year low of $314.09 and a one year high of $451.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Winmark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

