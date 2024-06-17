WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.76

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 18412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 80.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

