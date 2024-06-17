Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $11,922,690.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,003. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

