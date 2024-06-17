Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,713 shares of company stock worth $116,129,963. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.