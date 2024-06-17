Workiva (NYSE:WK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.70

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.70 and last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 20739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Get Workiva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Workiva by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Workiva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.