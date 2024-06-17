Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,408. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

