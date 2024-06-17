Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,677 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises 0.6% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after acquiring an additional 190,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,392,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

